SNEAD, Phillip Darren
Age 53, of Commerce, GA passed away December 16, 2020. Service December 20, 2:00 PM at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel, Commerce, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Credit: File
SNEAD, Phillip Darren
Age 53, of Commerce, GA passed away December 16, 2020. Service December 20, 2:00 PM at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel, Commerce, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street