Smythe, Jacqueline

SMYTHE (BIGGERSTAFF), Jacqueline



Jacqueline Biggerstaff Smythe, of Atlanta, age 91, passed away on April 15, 2021. Born in Bessemer City, NC, Jackie was raised in Winter Park, FL. There she graduated from Rollins College, where she met her husband, Bill, who predeceased her in 2012. They married in 1951. After an initial four years in Durham, NC, while Bill earned his PhD in mathematics from Duke University, they moved to Atlanta when Bill took a job teaching at Georgia Tech.



Jackie enjoyed singing as soprano soloist at many churches, especially at Trinity Presbyterian in Atlanta. A highlight of her life was singing with the Atlanta Symphony Chorus and ASO Chamber Chorus under Robert Shaw's direction in 1969-72.



While raising four children, Jackie worked part-time in an assortment of jobs, ranging from Tupperware salesperson to secretary to retail clerk at Rich's. She attended paralegal school in the 1980's and spent several years as a legal secretary. Her favorite job was her final one, working 11 years as an Administrative Supervisor in the main office of the School of Mathematics at Georgia Tech, where she retired at age 70.



She is survived by her four children and their spouses – Brenda and Roger Torri, of Flowery Branch; Bryan and Alison Smythe, of Peachtree Corners; Nancy and Dennis Thompson, of Roswell; and Rodger and Peggy Smythe, of Louisville, KY. She also is survived by her nine grandchildren – Jessica Torri Frye and Christa Torri Shoukry (and husband Chris); Eric, Keith and Scott Thompson; Samantha Muyres (and husband Jeremy) and Anna Grace Smythe; and Kyle and Natalie Smythe. Her beloved niece, Janet Hartley, and nephew, Bob Hartley, both in California, also mourn her.



Jackie was a vivacious, loving and giving person who brightened each space she entered. Even in the last stages of Alzheimer's dementia, she had a smile for everyone that endeared her to her caregivers. The family will be forever grateful for the loving care that was provided to Jackie at The Fountainview Center for Alzheimer's Disease in the last years of her life. Jackie donated her body to the Emory University School of Medicine.



A memorial service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, in Roswell, on May 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome; COVID precautions will be in place and a livestream will also be made available. An outdoor reception will follow at a nearby park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

