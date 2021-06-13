Smythe, Dorothy

SMYTHE (LYNCH), Dorothy Rae



Dorothy Rae Lynch Smythe, 90, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, with family members by her side. Dorothy spent most of her life as a homemaker. After her children were grown, she worked as a receptionist for Transamerica Insurance Company. She devoted her life to caring for her family and serving God. She loved her country and was a patriotic citizen. She taught everyone she met the true meaning of unconditional love and modeled Christian values, principles, morals and behavior. She made certain her children had a solid Christian foundation and attended church every Sunday. Even when the family was traveling or on vacation, she found a church and her children went to Sunday school. The family will receive friends at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA on Tuesday, June 15 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 16, at 11:00 AM at Columbia Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia. Interment will follow the service at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

