SMOAK, Orpha Geree Deas



Orpha Geree Deas Smoak, age 93 of Peachtree Corners, GA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Thursday, December 2, 2021.



Geree was born March 13, 1928, in Jennings, Florida to the late Alexander and Jimmie Sowell Deas; also preceding Geree in death was her beloved husband of 72 years, Joseph H. Smoak Sr.; son, Robert "Bobby" Alexander Smoak; as well as twelve siblings.



She is survived by her son Joseph, daughter-in-law Katherine along with grandchildren Jared and Kristina Smoak. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews as she was one of thirteen children born on the North Florida family farm.



She was a 1945 graduate of Jennings High School and shortly after moved to Atlanta, Georgia to live with two of her sisters. She initially worked for a large Atlanta bank before starting a long career with Bellsouth where she worked as a supervisor in the major repair call center earning many accolades. She loved her volunteer work including ushering at the Fox Theatre, church and most of all helping veterans at the VA Hospital in Decatur. She loved family and was her best self when she was caring for people. She wished if there was one thing to be remembered for is "That she was kind".



Funeral services for Geree will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. The family will gather on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



