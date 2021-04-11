SMOAK, Gene Allen



Gene Allen Smoak went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 6, 2021 at the age of 84. He was able to pass peacefully at home in Alpharetta, Georgia, surrounded by loved ones. He battled serious medical issues in recent years, but showed great courage and dignity. Despite the challenges this illness brought, Gene came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Gene is the son of Duncan and Aileen Smoak, born in Denmark, South Carolina, April 12, 1936. He attended Denmark High School, where he played football and also played in the band, sometimes on the same night. After graduating in 1954, he went to work for AT&T. He retired in 1990. Gene served in the South Carolina National Guard, where he was a Lieutenant. Gene met the love of his life, Susan Clary and married in 1958. Together, they had 3 children, Sharon, Richard, and Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents: brother, David Smoak: and his son, Richard Allen Smoak. He is survived by his wife Susan Clary Smoak;



Daughters: Sharon Smoak Chesnut of Cumming, GA Her husband Jim Chesnut. Daughters: Lindsey Elise Wallace, Madison Grace Noda Linda Smoak Hardwick of Acworth, GA Her husband Wesley Allen Hardwick, Jr.



Daughters: Kathryn Murphy Shubert, her husband Carl Shubert, Hali Hardwick McCalvin, her husband Drake McCalvin. Great Granddaughters Lucy Claire Shubert and Maci Ruth McCalvin



Gene and Susan were very involved in their beloved First Baptist Atlanta, and InTouch Ministries. Gene will be honored in a celebration of life ceremony, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at Tam's Backstage. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Tunnels to Towers at https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/ in his honor. McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA will handle the arrangements.



