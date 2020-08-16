Smithloff, Charlotte

SMITHLOFF (BROWN), Charlotte Charlotte Brown Smithloff was born in Atlanta, GA on April 17, 1925 to Celia and Abe Brown. She passed away August 10, 2020. Charlotte grew up in Atlanta, graduated from Girls High School and attended Ohio State University for one year. After one icy winter in Ohio, Charlotte wanted to live in Atlanta for the rest of her life. Charlotte was a beautiful woman, inside and out. Tall, slim and strikingly lovely, she looked elegant in whatever she wore. However, her true beauty came from her love and loyalty to friends and family. Charlotte was blessed to have a close, ever expanding circle of friends. Many of whom grew up together, raised families together and, for over 60 years, never missed their weekly canasta or mahjong game. Charlotte's love also extended to her children's friends who appreciated her non-judgmental affection. Expanding her circle during her twenty-five year career at SunTrust and her varied volunteer activities, Charlotte graced new friends and colleagues with her warmth, caring and wry sense of humor. Charlotte's devotion to family was paramount. While her love and support were demonstrated most clearly during her son's 5-years of cancer treatment, everyone in Charlotte's family benefited from her caring nature. Well into her 90's, she consistently remembered birthdays and anniversaries and never missed attending special family celebrations. Charlotte's love of family was expansive and inclusive, when she married, Charlotte became the most devoted of daughters-in-law and her sister-in-law became her closest friend and confidante for over 70 years. Everyone in Charlotte's immediate and extended family will remember her many kind, loving, generous gestures. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Linda Stone, her granddaughter, Deborah Kalish, her nieces and nephews, Carla Michalove, Barbara Michalove, Brad (Mary Beth) Michalove, Amy Michalove and Steven Michalove, her special cousin, Lynn Morris, and the extended Wolensky and Maziar families. She dearly loved each of them. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, by her beloved son, Ben Robert Smithloff and by her son-in-law, Jerry Church. The family is especially grateful to the four caregivers who made the quality of Charlotte's final years infinitely better: Audrey Cox, Patricia Terrell, Yolanda Reed and Linda Chavous. Donations may be made to The Temple, The Weinstein Hospice or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

