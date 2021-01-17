Smitherman, Charlotte

X

Charlotte Richardson Smitherman of Marietta, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 11, 2021 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, W. Arvile Smitherman, daughter Christy Brumbelow (and husband Kelly) of College Station, Texas, son Ray Smitherman of Evinston, Florida, and grandchildren Charlotte, Laurel, Emily, and Alexander. She is also survived by brothers Joe Richardson (Judy) of Gainesville, Florida, Kay Richardson (Rhoda) of Evinston, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Mark and Flora Richardson, brother Purdy Richardson, and sister Alice Waldorff.

Charlotte was born in Evinston, Florida on October 20, 1936 to one of the community's founding families. After earning degrees at Wesleyan College, Emory University, and University of Florida, she began her elementary school teaching career in Ocala, Florida. After moving to Marietta, Georgia, she continued to teach in Cobb and Fulton Counties before finishing her career in education administration. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, where she served as UMW president, church librarian, and on numerous other committees. She loved entertaining family and friends with loving meals and parties, and enjoyed spending time tending, gathering, and sharing flowers.

Memorial services will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to Evinston Methodist Church (Evinston, Florida), Grace United Methodist Church (Atlanta, Georgia), the Methodist Children's Home, or charity of your choice.




