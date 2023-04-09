SMITH, Zsa Zsa



Zsa Zsa Yvonne Smith, age 65, of Rex, GA, passed Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, 11 AM at Brown Ave Baptist Church, 1481 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in state at 10 AM, at the church for viewing. Goolsby Mortuary, (404)588-0128.

