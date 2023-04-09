X

Smith, Zsa Zsa

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Zsa Zsa

Zsa Zsa Yvonne Smith, age 65, of Rex, GA, passed Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, 11 AM at Brown Ave Baptist Church, 1481 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, with remains placed in state at 10 AM, at the church for viewing. Goolsby Mortuary, (404)588-0128.

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

