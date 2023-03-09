SMITH, Yvonne



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, St. Galilee Baptist Church, Sparta, GA.



Survivors include her husband, Charlie Hall; one son, Kawaski Smith; one stepson, Charlie Hall; two stepdaughters, Angela and Sarina; one grandchild, Ayanna Monet Smith; six step-grandchildren; stepmother, Polly Smith; siblings, Catherine Chappel, General Gordan Smith, Eloise Clayton, Joan Barksdale, Linda Cobb, Louise McCorkle; one stepsister, Sallie Clayton.



Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary, 98 Hopgood St., Warrenton, GA. www.dawsonsmortuary.com.

