Smith, Yvonne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Yvonne

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM, St. Galilee Baptist Church, Sparta, GA.

Survivors include her husband, Charlie Hall; one son, Kawaski Smith; one stepson, Charlie Hall; two stepdaughters, Angela and Sarina; one grandchild, Ayanna Monet Smith; six step-grandchildren; stepmother, Polly Smith; siblings, Catherine Chappel, General Gordan Smith, Eloise Clayton, Joan Barksdale, Linda Cobb, Louise McCorkle; one stepsister, Sallie Clayton.

Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary, 98 Hopgood St., Warrenton, GA. www.dawsonsmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Dawson's Mortuary

98 Hopgood St

Warrenton, GA

30828

https://www.dawsonsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

