Smith, Winifred

2 hours ago

SMITH, Winifred Magdalene

Beloved mother of three children, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two, Winnie passed away on October 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was 96 years old.

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Winnie was baptized at St. Mary's Church and graduated with the South High School Class of 1943. She married Edgar W. Brown, Jr. of Akron in 1947, and gave birth to her sons, Ronald and Paul. In 1960, she married Ralph C. Smith in Akron and gave birth to her son Ralph.

Winnie worked as an office manager for various medical practices for many years. In 1971, she relocated to the Atlanta area, where she lived ever since. She regularly attended Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, where she also did volunteer bookkeeping work.

She was very athletic, as were her four brothers and her sister, Mary Ann. She was an avid bowler and had a lifelong love of ballroom dancing. Winnie was always the #1 fan at her family's sports events, creating lifelong memories for the younger players with her postgame treats.

Surviving family members include; sister, Mary Ann Sabistina of Akron; and sons, Ronald A. Brown of Brooklyn, NY, Paul B. Brown of Decatur, GA, and Ralph F. Smith of Suwanee, GA.

Visitation / memorial to be held October 23 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron.



Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

