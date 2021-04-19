SMITH, William Clay



1948 - 2021



This wonderful man will be missed by wife and best friend Pam, and all who loved him. A member of Roswell First Baptist Church since 1985, the Lord called him home on April 11, 2021. In 1971, Clay graduated from Auburn and married the love of his life, Pamela Harris of Tarrant, Alabama. Pam and Clay would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. In 1981 Clay became an attorney in the Bar of the State of Alabama. In 1984 he moved to Roswell and lived with Pam in the same loving home for over 36 years. After 50 years with the Utilities Industry, Clay retired from GSOC as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer on April 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rennie Smith, and his sister, Phyllis Martin. Survived by his wife, Pam, children, Brad (Lauren), Troy, and grandchildren, Emily Victoria, and Emerson Bradley, and sisters, Biddie Cranford and Billie Dupree. Services at First Baptist Church of Roswell, Tuesday, April 20, 1 PM. Noon visitation. Donations may be made to First Baptist Roswell.

