SMITH, JR., William Kirk



William K. Smith, Jr.-dedicated husband, loving father, committed Christian, outstanding role-model, spry octogenarian, thoughtful neighbor, and steadfast friend- unexpectedly transitioned from this world on January 07, 2023 while relaxing at home, in Decatur, Georgia, with his wife of 60 years, Mattie Smith.



William was born in Monroe, Georgia on June 04, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. William K. Smith Sr. At a young age, he began his Christian walk with the Lord at First African Baptist Church in Monroe. During his adolescent years, his parents and siblings relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated from David T. Howard High School. His commitment to education earned him a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Morris Brown College and a Masters of Elementary Education at the Atlanta University.



William industriously worked at the Atlanta Postal System while matriculating through college. After graduating with a degree in Elementary Education, he obtained his first elementary school teaching position at F. L. Stanton Elementary school which catapulted a 25-year career in Education.



In 1963, William married the "apple of his eye", Mattie Smith. They met on the steps of Holmes Hall at Clark College. This loving union has nurtured the growth and development of 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Denise Brown, Dr. Shyronda Pleasant, and Erick Thomas are their children and William Pleasant, Ericka Thomas, Melonee Thomas, and Myles Thomas are their grandchildren.



In 1993, William retired from the Atlanta Public School System; however, he did not rest on his laurels because he dedicated his free time to supporting his church, family, neighbors and friends. William had an outstanding work ethic and was never scared to take on a new opportunity or challenge when the outcome would assist the people he loved. He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone. He had incredible patience, and always made time to help others. His mantra--'We are our brother's keepers and to whom much is given; much is required!"—continuously inspired his family to assume the responsibilities of public servants.



His legacy will carry on forever, reminding us that we control our attitudes. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.



William was preceded in death by both of his parents and is survived by his wife, Mattie Smith; his children, Myrtle Brown, Shyronda (Tony) Pleasant and Erick (Lisa) Thomas, his grandchildren, William Pleasant, Ericka Thomas, Melonee Thomas, and Myles Thomas. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanette Bloodsaw, Bazalene Benford, and Mary Ann Thompson; one aunt, Astory Montgomery; and a host of relatives and friends.



There will be a viewing held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Donald Trimble Mortuary. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00am at Liberty Baptist Church followed by internment at Washington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The repast will be held at Watson Memorial Fellowship Hall in Liberty Baptist Church.



** LIVESTREAM of Services available at 10:55 AM at www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com **



