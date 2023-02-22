SMITH, William Rawson



William Rawson Smith, 58, of Atlanta, passed away February 19, 2023 from complications of a rare blood disease.



Born in Atlanta on July 3, 1964, William was the youngest of Alex W. Smith III's and Betty Haverty Smith's eight children. He attended Christ the King School and Marist School where he was on the golf team. At University of Georgia he majored in English and was a journalist for The Red and Black newspaper, graduating in 1986. He later earned an MBA from Georgia State University.



William was an exceptional communicator, writer and author of numerous publications, including, the book "Villa Clare: The Purposeful Life" and "Timeless Collection of J.J. Haverty", published in 2006 by Mercer University Press.



Early in his career he worked as a staff writer for Georgia Trend magazine and contributed to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. He also founded and published an alternative newspaper named Highpoint. It was at this publication that Bill met his wife, Amy. Bill next worked at The Chicago Sun-Times as a financial reporter, returning to Atlanta to work at CNN Interactive/Cox Media in 1996.



As an executive speechwriter and corporate communications executive his career spanned several of Atlanta's best-known international companies, including The Federal Reserve Bank, UPS and The Coca-Cola Company. Most recently he worked with Lucie Content as Vice President for Strategy and Executive Communication and did media consulting and podcasts for several Atlanta companies.



A lifelong member of the Cathedral of Christ the King and fifth generation Atlanta resident, he was involved in many community organizations. Most recently he served on the board of The Catholic Foundation and The Red and Black newspaper in Athens. A member of the McCullough Club and the Piedmont Driving Club, he was a championship tennis player and fierce pickleball competitor, known for being a "consummate gentleman both on and off the court." His golf friendships were also numerous. His other passions were music, history, travel and most importantly, his family. He was unending in his support and love for his wife of 29 years and their three children. They will miss him beyond measure.



William Rawson Smith is survived by his wife, Amy Bonesteel Smith; and their children, Jinkinson, Georgia and Ellery. He is also survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Crew (Jim), Clarence Smith (Lamar), Laura Brown (Rick), James Smith (Mary Anne), E. Kendrick Smith (Caryl) and Anthony Smith (Andrea). He is predeceased by his parents, Alexander Wyly Smith III and Betty Haverty Smith, as well as older brother, Alexander Wyly Smith IV.



The funeral mass will be 10 AM Friday, February 24 at the Cathedral of Christ the King. He will be laid to rest afterwards with family at Westview Cemetery, arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe. Memorials may be given to the Cathedral of Christ the King (www.CathedralCTK.com/giving) and Marist School (www.Marist.com/giving/ways-to-give).



