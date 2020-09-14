Smith, William

X

SMITH, III, William William Arnold Smith, III, 73, of Marietta died on Saturday, the 12th of September 2020. A native Atlantan he grew up in Candler Park. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Mr. Smith has resided in Cobb County since 1984. He was an avid machinist, gunsmith and a longtime member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Leianne Smith Feldt and Aaron Feldt; and granddaughter, Karlee Kristen Winecoff. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, the 16th of September at twelve o'clock, noon at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Ware's Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862-2505. Please wear your masks and observe social distancing.

