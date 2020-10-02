Smith, William



SMITH, Jr., William Charles "Butch"





William "Butch" Charles Smith, Jr, born January 9, 1953 passed away July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Lynette, his two beautiful daughters Erin Smith and Meagan Smith-Kurhanewicz and two wonderful grandchildren Hudson and Harper.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 @ 12:30-1:30 PM. Saint Michael's Catholic Church located at 1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville, GA 30501 with a reception immediately following at 9035 Walnut Cove Court, Gainesville, GA 30506.

