X

Smith, William

File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago


SMITH, Jr., William Charles "Butch"


William "Butch" Charles Smith, Jr, born January 9, 1953 passed away July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Lynette, his two beautiful daughters Erin Smith and Meagan Smith-Kurhanewicz and two wonderful grandchildren Hudson and Harper.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 @ 12:30-1:30 PM. Saint Michael's Catholic Church located at 1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville, GA 30501 with a reception immediately following at 9035 Walnut Cove Court, Gainesville, GA 30506.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.