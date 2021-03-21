SMITH, William Montgomery "Monte"



William Montgomery "Monte" Smith, December 21, 1936 – March 14, 2021. Monte Smith, son of Ila and Marion Smith, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta metro area. He is to be interred at Westview Cemetery with services for immediate family. Monte is survived by his wife, Martha Smith, son Matthew Smith (Amy Lynn Hess), grandchildren Dorian and Justin Smith, and cousin, Dickie Smith.



Monte graduated from Decatur High School in 1955 and matriculated at Georgia State University. He taught at both Lakeshore High School and Roswell High School from 1962 until he retired in 1992.



Most notably, Monte was an active member of Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church, and in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the church in his name.

