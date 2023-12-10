SMITH, Whitfield



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of William Whitfield "Whit" Smith, aged 53, on October 18, 2023, in El Paso, Texas, due to natural causes. Whit left us all too soon, but his memory will forever remain in our hearts.



Born on January 15, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia, Whit is the beloved son of Letitia DuVall Chapman of Tazewell, Virginia and the late Marion Whitfield Smith of Middlesboro, Kentucky. Whit grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He attended Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, where he excelled academically and was an Eagle Scout. Whit earned undergraduate degrees from Oxford College (formerly Emory at Oxford) and Emory University in 1992. He holds Master's degrees in Social Work and Nonprofit Leadership Management from the University of Georgia. These academic achievements laid the foundation for Whit's lifelong commitment to helping those in need.



Whit dedicated the past 13 years of his life to serving the youth of El Paso, as grant writer for the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso, where he made a significant impact by securing funds to enrich the lives of children and families he served. His work behind the scenes played a vital role in ensuring the organization's success. He touched the lives of countless children and families with his kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to their well-being. His legacy of mentorship and support will continue to impact the community for generations to come.



Whit was an avid chess player, scholar, and a gifted guitarist who loved to sing and enjoyed playing with other musicians. He had eclectic tastes in music. He loved contemporary music to J.S. Bach to the Grateful Dead, Leonard Cohen to the Whaling Ballads of New England. He once said that heartfelt lyrics in soulful music not only spoke to him but spoke for him when it came to social issues.



Whit was a devoted Orthodox Christian and very active with Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in El Paso. He was deeply committed to his church community, where he found support and inspiration in his spiritual journey.



He is survived by his loving mother, Letty; his uncles, Charles, Henry, and Beecher DuVall; and the many cousins he adored. Whit was preceded in death by his father, Marion Whitfield Smith; and his beloved grandparents, Katherine Harman DuVall, Ward Beecher DuVall, Jr., Dorothy Whitfield Smith, and Edwin E. Smith.



Whit will be deeply missed, but the impact he had on all of us will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. May he rest in eternal peace, and may his memory bring comfort and solace to all who knew him.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Westview Cemetery's Abbey chapel, Atlanta, GA. ,A committal service will take place immediately after.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso in Whit's honor.





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