SMITH, Walter Evans Walter Evans Smith, retired priest of the Episcopal Church, distinguished Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist and Fellow of the American Group Psychotherapy Association, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA August 5th at the age of 87. He was born Sept. 3, 1932 in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from W&L University and received his M.Div. from Virginia Theological Seminary. Walter served as a Priest-in-Charge and Assistant Rector in churches in Gulf-Breeze and Gainesville, Florida before moving with his wife Susan and children to serve as Assistant Rector for All Saints' Church in Atlanta, GA from 1964 to 1969. He was known for his diligent work in Christian Education and shepherding many in the congregation to inter-faith conferences, especially the youth. A staunch believer in the Civil Rights Movement, he gathered with black and white clergy each month at the YMCA and worked with other faith leaders in the Southeast to work toward ending segregation and racial oppression. Walter's additional work with patients who were in addiction recovery at St. Jude's House led to his desire to expand his ministry as a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, which he became in 1971. He served as a consultant to numerous Atlanta metro hospitals reviewing clinical issues and establishing programs for group psychotherapy for patients who were in recovery or working in outpatient treatment for addiction and depression, and he was a workshop leader for the American Group Psychotherapy Association in numerous locations. Walter served as President of the Ga. Assoc. For Marriage and Family Therapy, while also serving on the Board of Directors and Executive Boards of the Bridge Family Center, AMGPA, the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta Commission on Ministry, and the Atlanta Group Psychotherapy Society. During his years in private practice, he continued his work in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta as Clergy Associate for All Saints' Church, which he loved, especially having been the celebrant at weddings, baptisms, and funerals for multiple generations at All Saints'. Going to All Saints' always felt like going home. For Walter, the outdoors fed his soul and nourished his lifelong friendships. He immensely enjoyed attending annual fishing, camping, and hunting trips with his childhood friends and with family. Many weekends he sought time in fishing streams, lakes, rivers, and the Atlantic Ocean. He once said Pat Conroy summed up his own experience, opening an oyster with a pocketknife and eating it: "'There. That taste. That's the taste of my childhood.'" He was a founding member of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, attended many workshops, and was a house leader for the annual tour of homes across the Atlanta area; additionally, he loved to participate in the Southeastern Flower Show where he could be found year after year with a ribbon from his prize-winning Beefsteak Begonias. An avid world traveler and a master home chef, Walter combined his love for food and travel when he entertained family and friends at his home in Buckhead. He was known for building his own BBQ pits for massive gatherings, smoking fish and roasting oysters for neighbors and family, and orchestrating the annual Thanksgiving meal. Walter spent the last 10 years at Canterbury Court in Buckhead Atlanta, a place where he attended the breaking ground celebration earlier in his priesthood years. He made many friends there, assisting with pastoral activities, working in the garden, helping plan menus with the staff, and entertaining visitors and family. His children and their families survive Walter, Howard and Lisa Smith, Carson and Davis, Steve and Meg Austin Smith, Isabelle and Ansley, Daryl Smith O'Hare and Michael O'Hare, Kira and Aidan. Predeceased by sister Ann Smith Haynes, and survived by his sisters Amanda Craven and Marion Latham, and nieces Priscilla, Elizabeth, and nephews Michael, Thomas, William, and Edward. The family will gather to inter his ashes at All Saints' Church and announce a Celebration of Life service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in his memory to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/ ) or All Saints' Episcopal Church Community Ministries (https://allsaintsatlanta.org/service/community-ministries).



