<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687395-01_0_0000687395-01-1_20210430.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687395-01_0_0000687395-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SMITH, Vivian<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">It is with great sorrow that the family of Vivian Glass Smith announces her passing on Friday, April 23, 2021 in Atlanta, GA.<br/><br/>Mrs. Smith will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, Samuel Smith, Sr., daughters, Alison Smith, Natalie Alexander (Nile); son, Samuel Smith, Jr. (Fallon); brothers, Harry Glass, Larry Glass; and eight grandchildren. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, May 2, from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 3, 2021, 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church, 137 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Rev. H.W. Jones, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. 30310. The funeral will be live streamed on Donald Trimble Mortuary and Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church websites.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift can be made in the name of Vivian Glass Smith to Spelman College via the school's website: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/501025/18/interior.aspx?sid=1025&gid=1&pgid=1068</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLdonaldtrimble41.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>