SMITH, Timothy L.



Timothy L. Smith age 71 of Sandy Springs passed away on November 3, 2020. He is survived by his life partner, Bruce Smith; brothers, Tony Smith (Lynn), Galen Smith (Nora) and Brent Smith; nieces, Caylyn Wells, Jeanie Devine and Leanne Watson and step-son, Michael Smith. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:30pm at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1PM to 2PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com



