SMITH, Thomas Ellison



Thomas Ellison Smith, 92, of Athens passed away on Sunday June 27, 2021. Born on December 26, 1928 in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Charles Dean Smith, Sr., and Nora Ellison Smith. He received his degree in journalism from the University of Texas, Austin and served 18 months with the USAF as a communications specialist in Puerto Rico.



Tom loved sailing, tennis and hiking, but his greatest love was musical theater. He married Mary Emma Moreland (Mimi) in 1960 and together they enjoyed all sorts of music and theater. Upon retirement they moved to North Georgia and he was instrumental in the revitalization of the Habersham Community Theater.



In addition to his parents and Mimi, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Smith and wife Judy. Survivors include his daughter Leslie Smith Sinyard (Robert) of Athens; grandchildren, Trey Sinyard of Boston, MA, Blake Sinyard of Washington, DC, Elizabeth Sinyard of Athens; sisters-in-law, Frances Johns of San Francisco, CA and Helen Cotton of Ithaca, NY and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 14 at 1:00 pm at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Thomas's memory made me made to Grace Calvary Episcopal Church, Clarkesville, GA.



