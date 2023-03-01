Smith, Terry

SMITH (BLACKBURN), Terry Lynn



Terry Lynn Blackburn Smith, age 57, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away on January 17, 2023. Terry was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 16, 1965, to Brenda Nelson Blackburn and the late Charles Henry Blackburn. She grew up in Clarkston, Georgia, and graduated from Clarkston High School and the University of Georgia. Terry was a commercial property manager in Atlanta. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Rhett Smith and Tristan Smith; her brother, Michael Blackburn; her sister, Susan Blackburn; her nephews, Sean Blackburn and Quentin Blackburn; and her niece, Sierra Blackburn.

