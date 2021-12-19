SMITH, Susan



Susan Belle Smith, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. L. J. Smith of Waycross died December 13, 2021 in Decatur, Georgia, just two days shy of her 93rd birthday. Susan was born December 15, 1928 in Waycross. She grew up in Waycross, attended Valdosta State College and graduated from the University of Georgia.



Susan worked for Emory University Department of Human Resources for forty-five years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta.



Susan was preceded in death by her brother Dr. Luther J. Smith II, her sisters Kitsie S. Smith and Leila Irwin Smith. She is survived by her two nephews, Dr. Luther J. Smith III and Dr. Stevens S. Smith (Mary) and two great-nephews, Sager Smith and Will Smith.



A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross at a later date. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.

