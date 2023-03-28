X

Smith-Sandoval, tonya

2 hours ago

SMITH-SANDOVAL, Tonya

Tonya Smith-Sandoval, of Lithonia, GA passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023. She is survived by her loved ones, husband, Manuel Sandoval; son, Kalan Sandoval; twin sister, Tanya Smith; as well as other siblings, aunts, uncle and many cousins and friends.

All are welcome to attend the visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 12-8 PM, at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Clifton United Methodist Church, 2918 Clifton Church Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, with burial immediately to follow in Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Flat Shoals Chapel.

