Smith, Sally

Sally Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 13, 2022, after a brief illness. Sally was born on September 19, 1946, in Swainsboro, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Leon Smith, II and Frances McWhorter Mobley Smith formerly of Monroe, Georgia. Sally attended Brenau Academy, Brenau College, and the University of Mississippi where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After college, Sally enjoyed a lengthy career as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. Her love of travel extended beyond her job, and she traveled extensively with cruise ships as her favorite way to see the world. Though her illness had begun, she insisted on one last cruise to the Caribbean in October of this year. Sally was a faithful member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and volunteered there for many years in different capacities. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

