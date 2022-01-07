SMITH, Sabrina



Sabrina N. Smith, 56, passed on December 25, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021, 10:00 AM, Wings of Faith, 1260 Old Conley Road, Conley, GA 30288. Interment, Southview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Visitation, Friday, January 7, 4-7 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.

