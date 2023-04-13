SMITH, Ronny Glenn



Died on April 5, 2023 in Stone Mountain, GA.



Born to Leon Elwood Smith and Cora May Clark in Enterprise, AL on August 17, 1951.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cox Smith of Stone Mountain, GA; his sister, Gloria Dianne; his son, Brian; daughter, Melody; grandchildren, Mary Frances, Tyler, Trevor, and Avery; and dog, Pepper.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry.



He had a career as an electrician and was a retired Navy veteran with a quick wit. He enjoyed square dancing, fishing, geocaching, and was a master Mason and Shriner.

