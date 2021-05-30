SMITH, Robert Robert Ray Smith "Bob" passed away peacefully on May 26, 2021 in Sandy Springs, GA at the age of 92. He was born on February 27, 1929 in Sherman, TX, the only child of Thelma Modene Peoples and Ray Mattison Smith. He grew up in Pueblo, where he graduated from Central High School in 1947. He earned a basketball scholarship to Colorado State University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He served as a Lieutenant in the Air Force for two years and upon leaving moved to San Francisco, CA where he began work with Bell System. He met his future wife, Marilyn Thompson, there and they were married on March 24, 1956 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. He found his true passion in pharmaceutical sales working with Smith, Kline and French that took him to Salinas, CA, Philadelphia, PA and then to Atlanta, GA in 1964. Bob was hugely passionate about golf and spent many years playing at Brookfield West County Club. He enjoyed the companionship of his two family dogs and later his grandogs and grandcats. In addition to wife Marilyn, he is survived by his three beloved daughters: Keely Smith, Kristy Loucks (Bryan) and Kim Jordan (Tony) and two grandchildren, Carly Jordan and Connor Jordan. There will be a private family service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FurKids Animal Rescues and Shelters of Atlanta.



