SMITH, Robert R. "Bob"



Robert R. "Bob" Smith passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on March 1, 2023 in Atlanta after nearly 90 years of sharing warmth, humor, generosity and love with everyone he touched.



Bob's given name was "Bobby Rex" as befitting the time and place of his arrival on May 28, 1933 in the hills of Hayesville, North Carolina. He was the middle child of Hursta and Paul Smith, falling between sister, Wanda Smith Nelson and brother, Billy Joe "B.J." Smith. Nicknamed "Lard" by mischievous Brevard High School football teammates, he used his 6'2" frame, admirable girth at the time, and surprising agility to excel in football, basketball and baseball for his beloved Blue Devils.



Bob received a degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University in 1956. While working at Lockheed Aircraft in 1956, he met the love of his life, Jeanne FitzGerald, who was a flight attendant for Eastern Air Lines from Boston. Bob served his country by joining the U.S. Air Force in 1957 as a Second Lieutenant, and married Jeanne that same year. Bob left active duty in 1960, and joined Southern Bell Telephone as an engineer. He remained in the Air Force Reserves for many years.



While working at Southern Bell, Bob studied law at Emory University on nights and weekends, graduating with honors in 1967. He practiced law in Atlanta for over 50 years, representing clients such as Georgia Baptist Hospital and Simons-Eastern Company among many others. Bob was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church since 1969, serving as head usher and developing many treasured friendships.



Bob was a gifted handyman who could fix any door, busted pipe, or broken machine in mere minutes, much to the amazement and benefit of his two sons to whom he did not pass these talents. He enjoyed participating in sports of every kind, impressing everyone by batting and golfing from the left, while throwing and swinging a tennis racket from the right. His accomplishments include two hole-in-ones despite not taking up golf until retirement or otherwise coming close to conquering the game. In his golden years, Bob became a playwright and actor for the Phoenix Players, which entertained residents of Atlanta area senior living communities. His pièce de resistance was "The Walmart Blues," a tale of intrigue starring a Walmart security guard.



Without a doubt his greatest passion and source of joy was spending time with his wife and family, to whom he was completely devoted. Blessed with six wonderful grandchildren, "Papa" made a priority of being fully involved in their lives, whether coaching their ball teams, attending all performances and games, encouraging their career dreams and transitions or just rustling up his famous French toast on Saturday mornings.



Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Michael R. Smith (Sue) and Dr. Andrew P. Smith (Yvonne); brother, B.J. Smith (Sybil); six grandchildren, Kendall Smith, Julia Smith, Rex Smith, Reid Smith (Lauren), Claire Smith, and Kate Smith; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Embry Hills United Methodist Church, 3304 Henderson Mill Road in Atlanta with Rev. Dr. Jordan Thrasher officiating. A reception at the church for friends and family will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial contributions should be made to Bob's beloved Embry Hills United Methodist Church.



