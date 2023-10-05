SMITH, Robert

Robert Edward Smith, 83, of Atlanta GA, passed away on October 1, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Robert William Smith; his wife, Winifred Smith; his son, Kenneth Smith; and his great-grandson, Cory Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Janice Smith; brother, Ronald Smith (Elaine); sister-in-law, Ida Thompson; children, Mary Parris, Robert W. Smith and Suzanne Smith; stepchildren, Carla Daniels (Brett) and Neil Smallwood (Monica); grandchildren, Gregory Waters, Kenneth Waters, Alicia Hunsberger (Jason), Jeff Thompson, Mason Daniels and Alden Daniels; great-grandchildren, Mikaela Waters, Penelope Hunsberger and Lillian Thompson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be at A.S. Turner & Sons on Saturday, October 7 at 2 PM, with visitation at 1 PM. Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.




