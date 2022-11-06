SMITH, Robert Cary



Robert Cary Smith, 76, passed on October 13, 2022, following a recent illness. He passed away at home in the arms of his loving wife, Nancy. Born in Dublin, GA on September 15, 1946, Cary was the son of Lyman Moody Smith and Edna Braddy Smith, and lived in Atlanta all his life except for his military service. His early years were spent in West End where he attended E. L. Connally Elementary and Brown High before studying at Georgia Tech and Georgia State University. Cary gathered steadfast friends and maintained contact with them throughout his life, from his earliest days in West End, his time in college, and the many years of his professional career.



Cary served four years in the US Coast Guard, where he developed great affection for two of his duty stations, Governors Island in New York City, and Charleston, South Carolina. After college and his military service, Cary worked for E. P. Dutton of New York, using his love of books and learning by travelling the Southeastern US as their publisher's representative for many years. It was a job well suited to his intellectual interests.



Cary and Nancy began their forty-five years' marriage and partnership as restauranteurs and caterers in Atlanta. Their restaurant, Delectables, was a landmark downtown luncheon spot for many years. Characteristic of Cary and Nancy, many of their customers and clients became good friends as well. Cary was passionate about his dogs and cats, was an excellent sailor and woodworker, and had a keen sartorial sense. He was notably a man of opinion, and he would gladly tell you which books to read, which wines pair best with foods, and which beers to drink. He was a Francophile, loving all things French, as evidenced by his impressive wine cellar and that Paris was his favorite city in all the world. As for beaches, he preferred those in the French Caribbean. Cary's company and wit will be forever missed by his many friends and family.



In addition to his wife Nancy, Cary is survived by brother, Lyman Smith (Becky), Atlanta; niece, Hillary Currier (John), Portland, OR; nephew, Buddy Smith (Meg), Marietta; sisters-in-law Pamela Langford (Gary), Cumming, and Mary E. Casey, Alpharetta; and brother-in-law Timothy E. Degnan (Rhonda), Buford. There will be a military service at 3 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. A celebration of life is planned to be held in the future in Newnan, GA.

