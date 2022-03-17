SMITH, Richard Carter



Richard Carter Smith, age 81, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He was born in Atlanta Georgia on October 30, 1940, to the late Richard Pope Smith and Sara Horne Smith. He attended The Windsor School, North Fulton High School, and Young Harris College. After serving in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1961- 1966, Carter returned to Atlanta and joined W. R. C. Smith Publishing Co. as an advertising rep for the company's trade magazines. In the 1970s he relocated to California and attended Sonoma State College of Art, and California College of Arts and Crafts where he pursued his love of the arts. Never one to miss traveling and adventure, Carter served overseas working with NGO's including the Peace Corps and the UN to provide humanitarian relief and assistance in eight countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and East Timor, Indonesia. He was a talented photographer and documented many of his overseas works. Carter was passionate about gardening and created beautiful Japanese gardens on his property in Eugene, Oregon. There were often tours of the gardens. Another hobby was collecting classic cars, motorcycles and racing. When he was a teenager, Carter's sister remembers him pinstriping his Chevy and sneaking out to drag race. He is survived by his son Richard Carter Smith Jr., wife Josie, and grandchildren, Olivia and Nico of Fair Oaks, CA; sister, Sallie Beckwith Smith of Decatur, GA; nephew, Quinten Carter Stevens of Dallas,TX; niece, Kristen Sara Stevens of Decatur, GA; great-niece Julia Stevens of Atlanta, GA and great-nephews, Max and Jon Luka Temelkuran of Decatur, GA. A private graveside service will be held at the Carter family cemetery in N. Georgia.

