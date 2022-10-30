SMITH, Richard Lynn



Richard Lynn Smith of Canton, Georgia passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was 71 years old. Family will receive visitors on Friday, November 4, at 10 AM in the narthex of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Woodstock, Georgia. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM.



Rick, as he was known to friends, was born on July 2, 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Thomas Lynn and Katie Ruth Smith. He was a 1969 graduate of Grady High School, where he was affectionately known as "Snuffy." Rick earned his Bachelor of Business Administration and Management with a minor in psychology from the University of West Georgia. It was at an event hosted by his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, that he saw Janie Heagy across the room and thought to himself, "I'm going to marry that girl someday." The couple were united in holy matrimony on September 6, 1975 and raised three sons in the suburbs of Atlanta. Rick showed unmatched love and dedication to his family and was a man of deep, reverent, and abiding faith and a member of the Roman Catholic Church. His passions included baseball, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the music of the Allman Brothers.



Mr. Smith began his professional career as a Sales and Marketing Executive for Avery Dennison Soabar. He spent twenty-two years at CFM, Inc., first as a Business Development Manager before earning a promotion to Sales and Marketing Director. Most recently, Rick cofounded Videointoprint LLC while simultaneously holding roles with American Solutions for Business and American Diversity. It was with utmost integrity, pride and diligence that he worked up until his untimely passing.



Rick was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caris Ann. His survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Janie; sons, Matthew (Courtney), Blake (Rachel), and Jason (Crystal); and his grandchildren, Cooper, Camden, Jacqueline, and Lillie.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick's memory to SOFT, the Support Organization for Trisomy 18, 13, and related disorders: https://trisomy.org/donations-to-soft/



