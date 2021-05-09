<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688633-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688633-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SMITH, Richard Hughes "Dick"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Richard "Dick" Hughes Smith, age 92, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully with family at his side and went home to be with the Lord Jesus on May 5, 2021. Dick was born and raised in Clairton, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Clairton High School, Dick attended Grove City College, earning a degree in chemical engineering. After his college graduation, Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War having proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Upon his return from service, Dick became employed as an industrial chemical salesman and married Joyce in 1954. Dick enjoyed raising his family, playing tennis and softball, attending church and choir singing, and traveling. Predeceasing Dick in death was his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce Baxendell Smith; his parents Burt and Ruth McClune Smith of Clairton, Pennsylvania; and his brother Phillip "Phil" Smith of Erie, Pennsylvania. Dick is survived by his five children, Glenn, Pam, Linda, Sherry and Steven, as well as eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and various nephews and nieces. <br/><br/>A private family service will be held at the National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on May 13, 2021.<br/><br/>Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association at DVA.org.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>