SMITH, Richard Leon



1960-2021



Richard Smith passed away peacefully on March 25, following a battle with colon cancer. He was born in Atlanta to Marjorie Eunice Smith Elliott and Henry Leon Smith, Jr. Richard grew up in Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and completed high school at Woodward Academy in 1978. He served as a navigator in the U.S. Air Force following his graduation from The Citadel in 1982. He returned to Atlanta in 1986 and served in various positions at Brandon Hall School, AltaCare, Best Buy and Walmart. He moved to Black Mountain, NC in 2016 and continued working for Walmart.



Like his father, Richard was a talented musician and pursued a love of music throughout his life. He played the piano, organ and tuba and was a member of the orchestra at First Redeemer Church in Cumming, GA. He enjoyed volunteering as a square dance caller and had a keen interest in trains, theme parks and roller coasters.



Richard maintained close ties to friends in First Redeemer Church following his move to NC. Their friendship and love sustained him, especially in his final months.



He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Eunice Smith Elliott; his stepmother, Clarise Jean Smith; his step siblings Timothy Dean, Jonathan Dean and Jennifer Dean Predmore; his sister, Alison Smith Kosnett and her husband Philip Kosnett; and many cousins from Bradenton, FL and Chattanooga, TN.



Richard's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words there. A memorial service will be held at a later date with friends from First Redeemer. His remains will be interred in Bradenton, FL.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (www.ccalliance.org) in his honor.

