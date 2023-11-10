Obituaries

Smith, Paul

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

SMITH, Paul

Age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 1, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11 AM, WAW Riverdale Chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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