SMITH, Paul
Age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 1, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11 AM, WAW Riverdale Chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SMITH, Paul
Age 73, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 1, 2023. Funeral Service Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 11 AM, WAW Riverdale Chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral