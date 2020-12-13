SMITH, Paul Randall



Paul Randall Smith, age 65, passed away on December 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on October 30, 1955 in S. Charleston, W. VA the son of Samuel F. and Eileen Smith. Paul resided in the Atlanta area for the past 48 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Eileen Smith and his brother, David F. Smith, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Flora Sulmonetti Smith, sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Jimmy Barnes of Cartersville, GA, nephews Jeffrey (Dana) and Gregory (Anne Marie) Esslinger, niece Mary Crawford Esslinger, nephew Davis Jeffrey Esslinger, niece Abby Caroline Esslinger and an aunt, uncle, and cousin.



Paul's world revolved around his family, pets and long-time friends. His Harley Davidson bike and long days on the golf course with friends brought him hours of pleasure.



But his true comfort and happiness was being in a houseful of his beloved family and friends with his adored wife as hostess, more food than you could imagine and the liquor flowing freely.



Paul was a devoted and loving husband, wonderful brother-in-law, great uncle and beloved by many friends and associates. He will be missed.



A gathering for a celebration of his life will be held after the holidays.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angels Among Us https://angelsrescue.org, the Atlanta Humane Society atlantahumane.orgor Fur Kids https://furkids.org

