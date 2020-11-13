SMITH, Patricia W.



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Patricia W. Smith of Atlanta, GA will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at Bethel United Methodist Church 1215 New Hope Rd Atlanta, GA with Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Rose Tucker, officiating. Internment Georgia National Cemetery. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband Curtis Smith, son Reginald Parrish(Tammy), daughters Elizabeth Haynes (Cornelius), Zina Lee (Alvin), Kathy Smith Curry (Victor), Lisa Mitchell (Reed), Chrystal Smith Forbes (Eric), 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Viewing Monday November 16, from 2-6PM, Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731.

