Smith, Patricia

SMITH (MITCHELL), Patricia



Patricia Mitchell Smith, 88, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2021. Patricia was born in Atlanta, GA and grew up in East Point, GA where she graduated from Russell High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Robin Adair Smith, and had three children, Robyn, Paul, and Jennifer. Patricia was very successful and highly respected in her career as a manager at BellSouth. She retired in 1987 after 35 years of service and moved to Panama City Beach, FL then later to Vero Beach, FL. Patricia enjoyed spending time on the water with her family boating and water skiing. Patricia and her husband also served as certified officers of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She was an active member of The Community Church of Vero Beach and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robin Adair Smith, and daughter Jennifer Mitchell Farrier. She is survived by her brother William Russell Mitchell of Atlanta, GA; daughter Robyn Elaine Smith and son Paul Jordan Smith both of Marietta, GA; and a host of nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Southern Cremations and Funerals at 1861 Dallas Hwy., Marietta, GA 30064. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

