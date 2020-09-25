Smith, Oscar



SMITH, SFC (Ret) Oscar Lee





Celebration of Life Service for SFC( Ret) Oscar Lee Smith will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Mt Harmony Memorial Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He leaves to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Erma Smith; son, Clarence (Karen) Matthews; daughter, Myrlene McDonald; grandson, Timothy (Martrell) Matthews ; two granddaughters, Tiffany Robinson and Camile Matthews; four great grandchildren, Tyler Matthews, Amarylis Matthews, Morgan Robinson, and Mekhi Cummingham; five sisters, Virginia Tiller, Marion Reese, Charlene Hood, Eunice and Sister of Atlanta, Georgia; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed at www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.





