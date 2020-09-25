X

Smith, Oscar

Obituaries | 2 hours ago


SMITH, SFC (Ret) Oscar Lee


Celebration of Life Service for SFC( Ret) Oscar Lee Smith will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Mt Harmony Memorial Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He leaves to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Erma Smith; son, Clarence (Karen) Matthews; daughter, Myrlene McDonald; grandson, Timothy (Martrell) Matthews ; two granddaughters, Tiffany Robinson and Camile Matthews; four great grandchildren, Tyler Matthews, Amarylis Matthews, Morgan Robinson, and Mekhi Cummingham; five sisters, Virginia Tiller, Marion Reese, Charlene Hood, Eunice and Sister of Atlanta, Georgia; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed at www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.