Smith, Orell

Obituaries
6 hours ago

SMITH, Deacon Orell

Home-Going Service for Deacon Orell Smith of Covington, GA will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2:00 PM at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4606 Springfield Drive, Newborn, GA 30056. Rev. Adrian Usher, Pastor, Rev. W.H. Gaither, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment Lawnwood Memorial Park Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM at his residence. Visitation, Friday, November 26, 2021, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Chapel. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Smith; daughters, Sequetta Weaver, and Titana Head; sons, Wayne Smith, Jermaine Smith, Christopher Smith, Jerrick Bell, Timothy Key and, Vernard (Janesia) Cook; and a host of loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia,

770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

