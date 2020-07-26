SMITH, Ollie Celebration of Life for Mrs. Ollie Mae Smith, (Goolsby) of Covington, GA, will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 12 PM, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2483 Whitney Road Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. Clinton Sorrells, Sr. Pastor, Eulogist. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Mr. Horace Smith; three daughters, Ms. Patricia Kelly, Ms. Janie Ann Kelly and Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Vickie) McIntosh; three grandchildren, Mr. Terrance Fears, Ms. Nikki Kelly and Ms. Kiara Mckibben; three great grandchildren, Shiriah Baldwin, Cayden Fears and Sanarria Robinson; two sisters, Mrs. Mammie Johnson and Mrs. Helen Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2 to 8 PM, at the Funeral Home, Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:45 AM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

