SMITH, Nathaniel Q.



Mr. Nathaniel Q. Smith of Fayetteville, GA, entered into rest on November 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life Serice will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11 AM First Baptist Church Gresham, 2394 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA, Instate 10 AM. Viewing today 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brother (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.