SMITH, Mytrice



Myrtice Athon Smith died Thursday, January 27, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary S. Armstrong and her husband, Joseph J. Burton, Jr., her granddaughter, Ashley Scott Armstrong, and step-granddaughter, N. Garrison Burton. She was pre-deceased by her husband of almost sixty-seven years, John Scott (Scotty) Smith, Sr., and her son, John Scott Smith, Jr. Myrtice was born in Oglethorpe, Macon County, Georgia, where she met and ultimately married her high school sweetheart, Scotty. After graduating from high school in 1946, Myrtice went to work as an operator for the telephone company in Montezuma, Georgia. Within approximately a year, Myrtice decided to move to Virginia where one of her sisters, Dean Sowers, lived. Soon thereafter, Myrtice returned to Oglethorpe due to the persistence of her high school sweetheart, Scotty. She married Scotty on October 11, 1949, and assumed her beloved role as wife and homemaker. In the early years of their marriage, Myrtice kept the books for and worked at her husband's grocery store, Scotty's Cash & Carry. On October 22, 1955, she gave birth to their first child, Scott. Myrtice had their second child, Rosemary, on July 31, 1961. Everyone who knew and loved Myrtice will tell you that the happiest years of her life were those spent being pregnant and raising her two children. This happiness was only rivaled by the joy she had in helping care for her granddaughter, Ashley Scott.



By 1960, Myrtice and her family had moved to Ashburn, Turner County, Georgia. When her youngest child started school, Myrtice worked outside of the home in the school system as a paraprofessional, first at Turner County High School and later at Turner County Elementary School. In keeping with her love of children, she treasured her years working at the elementary school. As a result of her husband's promotion within the Georgia Department of Revenue, Myrtice and her family moved to Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia in 1976. After the family's move to Conyers, Myrtice went to work at Starcrest of Lithonia, a nursing home in Lithonia, Georgia. Myrtice held several different positions at Starcrest starting as Activities Director and, at the time of her retirement, as Director of Admissions. Myrtice's kindness, compassion and attention to detail made her beloved by the residents and their families.



In retirement, Myrtice enjoyed spending time with her family, doting on her grandchildren and traveling with her husband, Scotty. Myrtice was a devoted Christian who was raised in the primitive Baptist tradition and who raised her family in the Southern Baptist Church. Myrtice was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. The service will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/672409106. The family will receive friends at a luncheon reception immediately following the service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Alzheimer's Association.



