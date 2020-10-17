SMITH, Mildred Age 80, of Dallas, passed October 15, 2020. Service October 19, 3 PM at Mount Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
