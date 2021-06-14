SMITH, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Smith, age 88 of Monroe, GA, passed away on June 11, 2021. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Gordon L. Smith. She is survived by her son, Steven L. Smith (Lori) of Loganville; her daughter, Nancy A. (Jim) Hall of Monroe; grandchildren, Kevin (Misty) Smith, Michael (Emily) Smith, Kelly (David) Brannan, Chris (Kelsey) Hall and Brian (Grace) Hall; great-grandchildren, Hannah, River, Charlotte, Beau, Brooks, and Riley; her sister, Dorothy Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary was born May 2, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia. Affectionally known as 'Granny' by her family, she made pound cakes that were a family favorite. Her smile, her beautiful blue eyes and laugh will be missed by all. The Celebration of Life Service to honor Mary Ann Smith will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

