SMITH, Martha



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Martha A. Smith, will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W. Atlanta. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing was held on Wednesday from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



