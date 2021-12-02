ajc logo
SMITH, Martha

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Martha A. Smith, will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W. Atlanta. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing was held on Wednesday from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

