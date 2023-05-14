SMITH, Marjorie



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Marjorie Hagan Smith, of Atlanta, GA, will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00PM; West End Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 845 Lawton St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:30AM; Georgia National Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731



