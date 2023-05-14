X

Smith, Marjorie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Marjorie

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Marjorie Hagan Smith, of Atlanta, GA, will be Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00PM; West End Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 845 Lawton St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:30AM; Georgia National Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. 404-758-1731




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Egan, Donna
Carroll, Marian
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top