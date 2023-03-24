X

Smith, Marion

SMITH, Marion

Marion Lamar Smith, age 86, of McDonough, Georgia passed away March 21, 2023. He was born February 14, 1937 in Tucker, Georgia to the late Hoke C. and Annie Belle Cain Smith. He was preceded in death by a son, Gerald "Clay" Smith. Marion received his Pharmaceutical degree from Mercer University and was a Pharmacist for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stockbridge, where he served as a Deacon. Marion was a Scout Master for Troop # 915 in Morrow. Smitty, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed travel and was an avid golfer. Survivors include his wife of nearly 65 years, Lanette Brooks Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melissa Smith; grandchildren, Preston (Tiffany) Smith, Justin (Amber) Smith and Hannah Smith; great-grandchildren, Abby, Addy, Andy, Elijah and Roman; brother and sisters-in- law, Hoke and Beverly Smith and Regina Brooks. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 - 11:00 AM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit the family Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funerals & Cremations

1745 Zack Hinton Parkway

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mcdonough-ga/haisten-funerals-cremations/9507?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

