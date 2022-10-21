ajc logo
Smith, Marian

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Marian

Mrs. Marian Smith, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt passed away at her residence in Atlanta, on October 9, 2022. The service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM - 6 PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

